Shubhangi Atre on International Dance Day: Dance is a form of meditation

Mumbai, April 29 (IANS) Television star Shubhangi Atre, who is currently recovering from Covid-19, will not be able to celebrate International Dance Day with fervour on Thursday. She says dance is a form of meditation for her.

"For me, dance is a form of meditation too. It's an ecstatic experience. Dancing and meditation can be just like offering your prayers to the nature or divine powers. It makes you look and feel beautiful at the same time," Shubhangi tells IANS.