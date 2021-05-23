Shubhangi Atre resumes shoot in Surat

Surat, May 23 (IANS) Actress Shubhangi Atre is happy to resume shoots for her television show, "Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain" here after recovering from Covid-19.

The actress, who plays the lead role of of Angoori bhabhi in the show, told IANS: " "We are in Surat and back to work. I feel blessed to resume my shoots. And we are actually taking care of us and are following every Covid-19 guidelines. I feel secured as our team is also like a family to me. We are spending long hours in a day together from so many years. So, now when I came back I realised how much I missed this family."