Shubhangi Atre turns interior designer for her Mumbai home

Talking about the same, Shubhangi said: "I feel everyone of us plans for a dream house. I'm blessed and thankful that with all my hard work, I'm fulfilling my dream. I'm getting my house renovated and I'm designing it myself like I dreamt for."

Mumbai, Sep 2 (IANS) 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' actress Shubhangi Atre has turned interior designer for her Mumbai home. The actress is currently busy giving a dream renovation to her home.

Opening up on her previous experience of interior designing, the actress added: "I have practiced interior designing earlier with my farmhouse on the outskirts of Mumbai. I started studying it online during my free time. And then I practiced it on art papers. But now I feel can do it professionally too! It makes you creative and you really enjoy doing it, its fun."

Shubhangi also informed how her husband and daughter help to accomplish her ideas.

"As I need to come for shoots, I can't give all my time to guide the staff working at my home. So I give the direction and plans to my husband and daughter and they guide them. So they share the credit with me and they complete my house," she further said.

On the work front, Shubhangi currently features in the popular TV sitcom 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' where she plays the role of Angoori.

--IANS

abh/kr