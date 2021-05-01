Shubhi Ahuja forced to leave 2-month son at home to be with Covid-positive Aniruddh Dave

Mumbai, May 1 (IANS) Actress Shubhi Ahuja had to leave behind her two-month-old son Anishq in the city, to be with her husband, actor Aniruddh Dave, who is currently in intensive care unit of a Bhopal hospital with Covid. In an Instagram post on Saturday, Shubhi said the situation definitely epitomises the "biggest challenge" she has ever faced, and that she was having the "toughest time" of her life.

"While im on d way to Aniruddh whos critically suffering at d moment .. i had to leave back home my 2 month old Anishq and this definitely a biggest challenge i have faced as he on one side he is dependent on me as i ws nursing him & on d other side i need to be beside Aniruddh as well .. Having d toughest time of my life. PLEASE PRAY ,I request every dear ones, our frds,family, colleagues,fans of Aniruddh. Is waqt Mere Aniruddh aur Anishq ke Papa ko aapke prayers ki bahut bahut zarurat hai .. hum sab milkar usko theek kar sakte hain .. aap sab uski wellbeing ke liye pray kare," Shubhi wrote on Instagram.

She posted the note with a picture of Aniruddh with Anishq, planting a kiss on the infant's head.

Aniruddh tested Covid positive a week ago while shooting for a show in Bhopal.

--IANS

vnc/vnc