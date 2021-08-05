'Shut Up Sona' is my personal voice and journey: Sona Mohapatra

'Shut Up Sona', directed by Deepti Gupta, is a cinematic expression of the journey of Sona, in the music industry and as a performing artist where she has often been labelled as a 'troublemaker' for raising concerns that matter the most. She doesn't shy away from exercising her agency and speaking her mind.

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) As the documentary titled 'Shut Up Sona' has been selected as one of the films to be screened at the upcoming Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2021, singer Sona Mohapatra says that the film is a journey of her life.

Charming, unabashed, and unstoppable, Sona Mohapatra is one of the important figures debating the existing gender discourse in India. Her film challenges the status quo and tackles the prejudices that run deep in the music industry in particular and Indian society in general while showing a journey across the length and breadth of India's diverse landscape where Sona shares her musical roots and inspirations that range from folk, semi-classical to iconic artists, Mirabai to Amir Khusrau to modern-day influences that make her a rockstar playing to hundreds of thousands in her live concerts.

Talking about the film's screening at the IFFM, she said, "I am so elated to see that this year's IFFM has a considerable number of women filmmakers which is a great feat. I am so humbled and equally proud to see 'Shut Up Sona' among an incredible line-up of films. This documentary is my personal voice and journey with my sister-in-arms Deepti Gupta in the land of visual storytelling and I cannot wait for the audience to connect with it and my musical journey."

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne is happening on the ground as well as virtually. The physical festival will take place between August 12 to 15. Keeping the global pandemic and travel restrictions in mind, the festival organisers have also arranged a virtual edition of the festival between August 15 and 30.

The director of the festival is Mitu Bhowmik Lange and it is organised by the state government of Victoria.

--IANS

