Shweta Shetty: My struggle was the uncharted route I took

Mumbai, April 28 (IANS) Singer Shweta Shetty says that her struggle has been due to the unconventional route she has taken in the music industry, and has revolved around establishing herself without backing or support.

"Struggle for me is sleeping on a footpath and going for many auditions the next day, with no food to eat. Struggle is when you have to walk miles, because you don't have money for your ticket for an audition, and then be rejected. When you don't know when you'll get your next meal -- that is struggle. God has been kind to me. My struggle was only my hard work and the long uncharted route I took, without any shortcuts or godfathers," she told IANS.