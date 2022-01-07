Shweta Tripathi: I am a bit of a fiery person

Mumbai, Jan 7 (IANS) Actress Shweta Tripathi has always portrayed strong characters such as Golu Gupta in 'Mirzapur' and Sandhya in 'Haraamkhor' to name a few. She says she resonates with such roles because she is a bit of a fiery person herself.

Shweta, while talking about her past characters and the challenges of playing a romantic role in 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein', said: "I'm someone who has played a lot of strong characters in the past, and I can resonate with them as well because I am a bit of a fiery person.

"But I think the biggest difference between Shikha's life and mine is that there is a lot of pain in hers and embodying that pain while not having felt it, was a huge challenge.

Shweta said she has done action in the past but "this kind of action is very different.

"I find myself crying while running through gunshots and blasts. I am used to not being afraid. So even if it's using a gun, I would not be scared, I would pick it up and shoot it, as opposed to here."

Talking about her character in the Netflix series, she added: "I play a character who's fearful, yet, driven by love amidst chaos, and isn't trying to emerge as a hero. I think that has been the biggest challenge."

The romantic thriller series 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin and Anchal Singh.

It will release on January 14 on Netflix.

