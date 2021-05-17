Shweta Tripathi: Important for actors to have fitness-oriented approach while working

Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) Shweta Tripathi, who tested Covid positive a few months back, is back to work. The actress is shooting for the show "Escaype Live", and says the virus has left her weak. However, she focuses on a health and fitness regime very strictly, and be fit enough to face all hurdles.

"While I understand how every career choice has its own sets of hurdles and difficulties to overcome, I think that having a fitness-oriented approach while working in the film industry can help an actor a long way," she says.