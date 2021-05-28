Shweta Tripathi: My biggest relief is my parents are vaccinated

New Delhi, May 28 (IANS) Actress Shweta Tripathi is relieved that her parents are vaccinated, as it gives her assurance to meet them after months of being away.

Shweta, who recovered from Covid a couple of months back, was shooting in Benaras for "Escaype Live" and in Manali for "Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein". She lives in Mumbai now owing to her career but she originally hails from the Capital, and her parents still live here. Shweta says she is looking forward to meeting them in the next few weeks.