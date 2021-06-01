Shweta Tripathi on why shooting for her new web series was tough deal

Mumbai, June 1 (IANS) Actress Shweta Tripathi has wrapped up shooting for the upcoming series "Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein" in Manali amidst the second wave of the Covid pandemic. She says the deadline for the particular shoot mattered more than what it normally does.

Talking about being among the first to wrap up an entire series in these times, Shweta says: "This wasn't just any deadline. If not adhered to, it wasn't like they'd lose out on the budget or face actors' availability issues, which generally occurs on shoots. This was an entirely new problem: No one on set knew how to deal with it properly besides following protocol."