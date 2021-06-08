Shweta Tripathi: Post Covid, I focused on regaining strength

Mumbai, June 8 (IANS) Actress Shweta Tripathi says after fully recovering from Covid-19 she felt motivated and fitter. She claims this is the fittest she has been in her life, adding that she has even gone ahead and shot for two projects post recovery.

"Post Covid, it's important not to go all-out aggressively on yourself in terms of working out. However, the right mindset needs to be there and it should be strong to stay motivated and to keep oneself fit," Shweta said.