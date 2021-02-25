Shyam Singha Roy first look: Nani as Bengali Babu

“The name is Shyam. Full name… Shyam Singha Roy,” Nani announces unveiling the first look of ‘Shyam Singha Roy’. The film is under production.

Being directed by Rahul Sankrityan of ‘Taxiwaala’ fame, ‘Shyam Singha Roy’ has Nani sporting a rather different look of a Bengali babu. By the looks of it, the film is a period drama. Nani’s hairstyle also represents the period Bengal era. The first look poster also has a girl hugging Nani from behind while he is standing stiff. The romantic angle of the story also signifies with this poster.