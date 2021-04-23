Sibiraj exposes a fake casting call!

These days, a few miscreants are using social media to lure young girls and those who aspire to become actors through fake casting calls. A lot of innocent girls and youngsters fall prey to such fake advertisements.
Recently, a casting call for Sibiraj's upcoming film was doing the rounds in social media but the actor took to his Twitter page to deny the news.
"Dear friends. It has come to my notice that this picture has been doing the rounds on social media last few days.I wish to clarify that this is a FAKE casting call and I’m totally unaware and in no way connected to this scam.Pls do not fall Prey to this", tweeted Sibiraj.
Last seen in Kabadadaari, Sibiraj also has films like Maayon, Ranga, Ranger, and Vattam in the pipeline.