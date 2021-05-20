Sid Sriram's ‘Idhuvum Kadandhu Pogum’ from ‘Netrikann’ will be out soon!

Produced by Vignesh ShivN and Nayanthara's Rowdy Pictures and Kross Pictures, Milind Rau of Aval fame is directing the film, which is the official remake of the Korean thriller Blind .

A glimpse of the inspirational melody Idhuvum Kadanthu Pogum from Lady Superstar Nayanthara's upcoming thriller film Netrikann was unveiled yesterday on the song's singer Sid Sriram's birthday.

Girrishh of Aval fame is composing the music for Netrikann, and RD Rajasekar has cranked the camera.

In Netrikann, Nayanthara plays a visually challenged woman who tracks down the psycho killer. Ajmal, Manikandan, and Saran are also essaying pivotal characters in the thriller which will soon release on an OTT platform.

Sources say that the team is in talks with Amazon Prime.

Watch the glimpse of the song here: https://twitter.com/SonyMusicSouth/status/1395086333794652160?s=20