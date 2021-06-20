Siddhaant Vir Surryavanshi: Lockdown has been tough, particularly for kids

The actor, who is a father of two, talks about fatherhood has been for him so far.

Mumbai, June 20 (IANS) Actor Siddhaant Vir Surryavanshi, who is seen playing the role of Kuldeep in the show "Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti", says that while his family bonded well during lockdown, he wishes that things get normal soon, so his children can connect with outside world again.

"Staying at home in this lockdown period has not been easy for anyone and for kids, it has been even more difficult. After a point of time, my kids were not happy as they were under constant surveillance and couldn't do much mischief because, at home, I am relatively strict with them. During the lockdown, we got a chance to spend quality time with each other wherein we also divided the responsibilities of the house with our kids. I believe they have learnt a lot in the process and in fact, now they know how to cook as well," shares the actor.

The actor emphasised on the importance of being connected with the outside world, which hasn't happened for the children in a long time.

"While I enjoy spending time with them, I hope all the schools re-open soon as I would really want my kids to connect with the outside real world. Personally, I am not in favour of online schooling and wouldn't want this generation to lose the human touch that life needs. The last one and a half year that has been lost to the pandemic is what I worry about the most, but I am sure once things resume, they will be eager to go to school," he says.

Siddhaant, who has earlier been part of shows such as "Kasautii Zindagi Kay" and "Bhagyavidhaata" is now back to work.

"In the past few months, I had the feeling that my kids were tired of seeing me, they would keep asking me when I would resume shooting so that they can get back to being their mischievous selves. (laughs). Now that I am often busy shooting for 'Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti', I do miss spending time with them. I can proudly say that fatherhood is one of the best things that has happened to me," shares the actor, whose show airs on Zee Tv.

