Siddhaanth recalls what excited him about Independence Day back in school

Talking about the same, Siddhaanth shared: "The earliest memory that I have of August 15th is from my school days. The only excitement Independence Day brought in our lives back then was the holiday we got and for the longest period of time it remained that way. Only when I started growing up and attended college that I realised the true value of Independence."

"I still remember there used to be a flag hoisting ceremony in our school and there were years when I skipped it, and years when I attended it. But then again, we were very young and used to look forward to meeting all our friends more and chill after the flag hoisting, than think about the importance of the day," he added.

Expressing pride on being an Indian citizen, the actor further said: "A couple of years back I took Alesia (wife) and the kids for a flag hoisting event, and our kids were given the honour of raising the flag and I must say it was a proud moment for me as a father. I believe everyone should feel proud being Indians and know the true value of our Independence."

On the work front, Siddhaanth plays the role of Kuldeep Chaddha in the Zee TV show 'Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti'.

--IANS

