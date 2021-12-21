Siddhaanth Surryavanshi: The artiste within me is still untapped

Mumbai, Dec 21 (IANS) Actor Siddhaanth Surryavanshi, who was seen playing protagonist Kuldeep Chaddha in TV show 'Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti', feels working on television drama has got him popularity but the artiste within him is still untapped.

He says: "After being part of so many TV shows. I'm looking forward to explore the digital space. As an actor I'm open to explore all mediums where I can get an opportunity to work with different teams, ideas, reach etc. As today the digital or OTT space has grown huge and there is a massive scope for more growth. Its target audience, content is very different than the GEC shows that I've been a part of. As an actor, its potentially a superb platform to showcase our talent."