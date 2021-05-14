Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi: At my age, playing the lead is a huge deal

"Work-wise, I suffered a massive dry-patch for almost five years, and I could never figure out why. Then everything worked in my favour and I bagged 'Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti'. At my age, playing the lead is a huge deal. Times have changed and the television industry, too, is booming, and thus peers my age and I have made our comeback as protagonists," he says.

Talking about his look in the show, he says: "My look in the show is largely different from my last show and I was rather impressed. Be it any age on screen, pulling off that appropriate look is an actor's job. In the last show, I was playing the protagonist's dad and I donned the salt and pepper look as opposed to my show where my look is different as the part demands me to look younger," he says.

In fact, he adds that he wasn't keen on auditioning for the role either as he was sure he wouldn't get it.

"I was actually not even supposed to audition for Kuldeep's character, in fact. It was for a different character in the same show but when the makers said why don't you at least audition for the same, I auditioned with no hope of getting it. I never imagined I could bag the role of Kuldeep," he says, about getting the role in the Zee TV show.

