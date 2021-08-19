Siddhant Chaturvedi begins shooting for 'Yudhra'

On Thursday, Siddhant took to Instagram and shared a picture from the mahurat shot."Let's go..Team Yudhra," a text on the image read.Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the film is being touted as a romantic-action thriller, which also features Malavika Mohanan.Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment is producing it.Earlier this year, Farhan had shared a video introducing the film Yudhra and its characters. The film is set to hit the theatres in 2022.Apart from 'Yudhra', Siddhant will also be seen in 'Phone Bhoot', co-staring Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter. (ANI)