Siddhant Chaturvedi composes song to uplift fans amid COVID pandemic

The 'Gully Boy' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a video in which he could be seen strumming a guitar from his house as he sang his composition, the lyrics of which he shared in his caption.Siddhant wrote, "Koi baat nahi mere yaar... Koi bistar pe akela hai, Toh koi bistar ke liye Jhela hai, Koi akhri Cigarette bacha raha hai, Toh koi kisi ki akhri Saans Mushkil ghadi hai... Par hum sab saath hain... Hain na? Koi nai... Koi baat nahi mere yaar! Sab theek ho jayega."The post from the talented star received more than 55 thousand like within a couple of hours after being posted.Earlier, he had penned a soul-stirring poem on the ongoing situation of the COVID-19 pandemic in India. It read, "Ek khayal aaya, Socha share karun, Guzarti Ambulance."Meanwhile, on the work front, Siddhant will be next seen in 'Yudhra'. The actor will also be seen essaying the lead alongside Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday in Shakun Batra's next untitled venture. Siddhant will also feature alongside Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter in 'Phone Bhoot'. (ANI)