Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khattar bond on sets of 'Phone Bhoot,' Katrina Kaif reacts

The 'Gully Boy' star took to Instagram to share a video in which he and Ishaan are seen working out amid the picturesque view of the gorgeous location.The short clip features the two actors working out in the afternoon. At one point in the video, Siddhant is seen carrying the weight of Ishaan as they are attached to each other through a waistband. While all this happens a soft melody of 'Rim Jhim Gire Sawan' plays in the backdrop adding a fun quotient to the video.Asking his co-star Katrina Kaif to join in the fun workout session, the 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' star captioned the post as, "@katrinakaif Come workout with the boyzz!#Quick2Mins [?]#SiddShaan #PhoneBhoot @phonebhoot @excelmovies."The 'Namaste London' star commented on the post saying, "Awesome, U guys have done more work then me today," and lauded Ishaan's editing skills by commenting, "@ishaankhatter this is creative genius."The video is proof that the co-actors Ishaan and Siddhant are bonding well working out together. All these glimpses are just a hint of what's going to happen in the horror-comedy.The movie has been directed by Gurmmeet Singh and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Entertainment. 'Phone Bhoot', penned by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, marks the first-ever collaboration between the three actors. (ANI)