Siddhant Chaturvedi on recovery mode after testing Covid positive

Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who tested Covid-19 positive recently, has shared a health update on social media stating he is in recovery mode.

Siddhant posted a selfie on Instagram. In the picture, he covers half his face with his hand.

"Abhi Vaccine aane ki khushi hui hi thi ki... Corona bola Thappa (just got happy about the vaccine and corona surprised me)! #RecoveryMode," Siddhant wrote as caption.