Siddhant Chaturvedi shows off his dance moves in latest post

The 'Gully Boy' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a video in which he could be seen flaunting his popping skills while dancing to the rap feature by Indian rapper Divine in the song 'Moosedrilla' by singer Sidhu Moose Wala.In the caption, Siddhant wrote, "Show stopper party Crash nahi karte. @vivianakadivine @sidhu_moosewala #Moosedrilla #Freestyle."The post from the actor garnered more than 5000 likes within an hour of being posted online, with many fans leaving heart and fire emojis in the comment section.Earlier on Tuesday night, he had dropped a video in which he grooved to the beats of Justin Bieber's 'Hold On'. Siddhant donned a black tee and teamed it with a pair of baggy shorts.He danced to the tunes of the number in his balcony. Sharing the same, he wrote, "I need you to hold on," followed by a red heart.Meanwhile, on the work front, Siddhant will be next seen in 'Yudhra'. The actor will also be seen essaying the lead alongside Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday in Shakun Batra's next untitled venture. Siddhant will also feature alongside Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter in 'Phone Bhoot'. (ANI)