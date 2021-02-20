Siddhant Chaturvedi starts action-packed prep for 'Yudhra'

Mumbai, Feb 20 (IANS) Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has started gearing up for his upcoming film Yudhra, and on Saturday gave fans a sneak peek into his preparation for the role in an Instagram post.

The actor posted a video on Instagram Story where he is seen boxing with a punching bag. Later, he also posted a picture of himself, captioning it: "Manzil jitni upar hogi, Ghutne utne phootengey. Thikaano pe ruk gaye agar... toh peeche waale lootengey. Isliye Chal Bhaag! #MyNotes #Yudhra."