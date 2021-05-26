Siddhanth Kapoor plans online poker game to raise Covid relief fund

Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) Actor Siddhanth Kapoor plans to have an online poker game to raise money for Covid relief. He says he is looking to associate with an institution where the money can go directly to the relief of the victims.

"I hope we can defeat this virus and it's not one man's battle. The entire community has to come together. This is a hard time. Poker high does online gaming and we are looking to have a fundraiser. We are looking to associate with an institution where the money can go directly to the relief of the victims," Siddhanth, brother of actress Shraddha Kapoor, said.