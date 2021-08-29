Siddhanth Kapoor: Unbelievable working with Amitabh Bachchan in 'Chehre'

Mumbai, Aug 29 (IANS) Actor Siddhant Kapoor shared screen space with megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the recently released 'Chehre'. He calls it an "incredible and unbelievable experience" working with the icon.

"It was an incredible experience to work with Amit uncle. It was unbelievable. This was such an experience. I am loving all the applause that's coming. The phone has not stopped ringing. And I am just grateful to the almighty," Siddhanth, who is the son of actor Shakti Kapoor, said.