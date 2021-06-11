Siddhanth Vir Suryavanshi on why donating blood matters

Mumbai, June 11 (IANS) Television actor Siddhanth Vir Suryavanshi feels a sense of responsibility towards those who are battling health crises and are in need of blood. Ahead of World Blood Donor day on June 13, Siddhanth declares that he frequently donates blood.

"I have regularly been donating blood since I understood the reason why we do it. I'm O-negative type, which is a rare blood group and I'm conscious of the fact that many people of my blood group have suffered because of the rarity. So, as a responsible person I try my level best to take out time to donate because I know how critical one can get if the right group of blood is not provided at the time of crisis," he said.