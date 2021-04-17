Siddharth Gupta glad people like his chemistry with teen TV star Avneet Kaur

Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) The music video of singer Ishaan Khan's new track "Dekhe saare khwaab" has crossed four million views on YouTube within two days of release, and Siddharth Gupta, who features in the song with Avneet Kaur, says he is glad that people have liked their on-screen chemistry despite age difference. Siddharth is 27 while Avneet is 19.

"I was a little apprehensive initially while they were considering Avneet for the song because I thought that there is an age difference, and I thought what if we don't look right on screen," Siddharth tells IANS.

The actor, who featured in the 2017 web series "Ragini MMS: Returns", seems impressed with his teenager co-star.

"She is very effortless. She doesn't really have to prepare a lot and is very efficient as an actor, because she has done lot of work and is very easy to get along with," says Siddharth.

--IANS

ym/vnc