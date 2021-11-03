Siddharth heaps praise on 'Jai Bhim'!

Actor Siddharth shares a close rapport with Suriya ever since Aayutha Ezhuthu days. Recently, Siddharth watched Suriya's courtroom drama and posted a series of tweets praising the film, especially Suriya, director TJ Gnanavel, Manikandan, Lijo Mol Jose.

"I wept throughout #JaiBhim. My heart was in pain. I felt guilty and ashamed. Hats off to Jyo and @Suriya_offl for producing this picture. Suriya has shown how a top star can make a great film that is not about only them. Deepest heartfelt thanks to @tjgnan for crafting such an important film. The whole film sits on young Lijomols shoulders. Her eyes tell the life of Sengani. Amazing mole. Also, bravo Manikandan! Every single cast and crew member deserves congrats. So proud we have made #JaiBhim. Hope we can reach this film as well as the awareness it raises against oppression to the marginalized Irular tribes. What a win for Tamil cinema. Jai Bhim is love. Jai Bhim is light", tweeted Siddharth.