Siddharth Mahadevan, Om Bhalerao's song 'Kar fateh India' aims to spread hope

The anthem composed by Mir Desai aims at encouraging vaccination and urging people from all walks of life to come together and rally forces in a bid to bring the economy back on the track. The melody blends classical and modern notes.

Om Bhalerao, 17, says: "This is a unique attempt to steer the nation together towards the post-pandemic world, smoothly and with utmost caution. Vaccination is extremely important if we want normalcy to be restored. Through this song, we seek to educate and inspire people to get vaccinated. We also want to help them cope with their troubles in these trying times. All of us have been through this together and it is time we walk out of it together, whilst cheering one another along the way."

Siddharth Mahadevan adds: "This anthem will instil the much-needed positivity in people and allow them to believe in themselves once again. The touching lyrics and the soothing music will motivate them to banish gloom and embrace hopefulness. This song is extremely close to my heart and I am fervently hoping it touches every soul and inspires them to walk on with courage and help make our world Covid-free."

"Kar fateh India" streams on YouTube.

--IANS

ila/vnc