Siddharth Nigam, Rits Badiani appear in new romantic song 'Chup'

Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) Actors Siddharth Nigam and Rits Badiani appear in the music video of the new song Chup, which was launched on Friday. The song is sung by Vikas Kumar.

"I love being a part of music videos. The very thought of conveying a story through a song is beautiful. 'Chup' is a song that is very close to my heart. It talks about two people in love but one gets carried away by the glamorous life in a big city. I hope the audience loves the track as much as we do. It's the first time that Rits and I are working together and it was just so amazing," said Siddharth.