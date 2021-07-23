Siddharth on 'Navarasa': People's curiosity will be elevated when they hear the word Inmai!

In the upcoming anthology film Navarasa, Siddharth plays the lead in Inmai (emotion- fear) an episode directed by Rathindran Prasad. Parvathy Thiruvothu also plays a pivotal role in the episode.

Talking about his portion and Navarasa, Siddharth says"I was very happy and excited when Mani Ratnam and Jayandra Sir offered me Inmai. It's one of the Nine Rasas, the word means something which is not there. People's curiosity will be elevated when they hear the word Inmai. Navarasa is a step to help the film fraternity and the people involved by raising funds, who have been severely affected by COVID. It was an exciting experience working with the filmmaker Rathindran Prasad and actress Parvathy Thiruvothu".