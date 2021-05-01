Siddharth: Please don't be afraid about the vaccine, I trust the vaccine

Actor Siddharth has urged his followers to get vaccinated. A section of people is afraid about the vaccine so, many celebrities are spreading awareness about its safety and why one should get vaccinated in the fight against COVID 19.

"I have vaccinated my elderly parents. They are my life. I trust the vaccine. You should too. Please don't be afraid about the #vaccine. It is perfectly safe to take. Just consult any physician once before you get the shot. Each individual is different. So do your due diligence", tweeted Siddharth.