Siddharth: Please don't be afraid about the vaccine, I trust the vaccine

Actor Siddharth has urged his followers to get vaccinated. A section of people is afraid about the vaccine so, many celebrities are spreading awareness about its safety and why one should get vaccinated in the fight against COVID 19.
"I have vaccinated my elderly parents. They are my life. I trust the vaccine. You should too. Please don't be afraid about the #vaccine. It is perfectly safe to take. Just consult any physician once before you get the shot. Each individual is different. So do your due diligence", tweeted Siddharth.
The actor also asked people to follow social distancing in vaccine centers. "Please avoid overcrowding in vaccine centers. Protect yourself and those around you. Register for the vaccine, and I hope and pray and you must demand you get it soon. The faster this government vaccinates us the safer we are. Spread the word. God be with us all", he tweeted.
He also satirically posted:"Vaccine enga da dei?"