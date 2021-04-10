Siddharth Roy Kapur: Can't tell what is the right time to become producer

Mumbai, April 10 (IANS) Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur, who bankrolled many hit films in Bollywood, says he can never tell anyone the right time to don a producer's hat. He feels time itself teaches people what is right or wrong.

"I wouldn't want to discourage anyone from striking out early. Logic will tell you that the right time is always when you've got your financial resources in place to be able to sustain yourself over a period of time, you've got your relationships in place with your writing talent, directing talent and actors in order to be able to put projects together. But who's to say that someone young with the drive and the fire in them can't just jump in and make it happen for themselves?" he said, while speaking at the recent Siddharth was speaking at the recent held MAMI film festival.