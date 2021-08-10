Siddharth Roy Kapur launches 'riveting' book by filmmaker Nidhie Sharma

Mumbai, Aug 10 (IANS) Film producer Siddharth Roy Kapur launched the book of filmmaker Nidhie Sharma on Tuesday. The book is titled 'Invictus: The Jungle that Made Me'.

Talking about the book, Siddharth said, "Nidhie Sharma's 'Invictus' is a compelling read and what makes it riveting is the courage and resilience it depicts, while bringing to life a world as stunningly visual as it is daunting. The book is inspiring, poignant and is a work of arresting originality."