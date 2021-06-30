Siddharth Sharma opens up on buzz around offscreen rivalry with co-star Priyank Sharma

Mumbai, June 30 (IANS) Actor Siddharth Sharma says he and his "Puncch Beat 2" co-star Priyank Sharma have no rivalry between them. Siddharth plays Ranbir while Priyank is Rahat, who are onscreen rivals on the show.

Talking about the bond he shares with Priyank, Siddharth tells IANS: "We've started our careers together. So, there is a certain bond that we have. We might fight sometimes, but then by the end of the day, we are not rivals. We are there for each other. Also, he is quite a good actor and everyone has told me that our scenes together have come out pretty good. As far as on-set rivalry goes, he was nothing but cooperative even during the fight sequences."