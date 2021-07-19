Siddharth Sharma talks about isolating himself for 'Puncch Beat 2'

Mumbai, July 19 (IANS) Siddharth Sharma, who portrays the complex character of Ranbir Choudhary in "Puncch Beat 2", shares that in order to relate with his character, he has to pit himself in the dark zone.

"To express Ranbir's dark side, I isolated myself. It is necessary, to make him look like he's going through a lot, as shown in the show," he says.