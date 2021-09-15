Siddharth to join hands with 'Sethupathi' director Arun Kumar?

Director Arun Kumar made his debut with the moving feel-good drama Pannaiyarum Padminiyum. He later delivered a commercial blockbuster Sethupathi with Vijay Sethupathi. But their third collaboration Sindhubaadh was a box office failure.

Now, sources say that Arun Kumar is likely to join hands with actor Siddharth. The actor is said to have liked the script narrated by Arun and he is in talks with a few producers to bankroll the film.