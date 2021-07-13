Siddharth to team up with Balaji Mohan?

But before Aruvam , he delivered two hits-- Aval and Sivappu Manjal Pachai. The latest update we hear is that Siddharth is likely to team up with his Kadhalil Sodhappuvathu Yeppadi director Balaji Mohan. Reports also say that Sashikanth's Y Not Studios will be bankrolling the film.

Besides, Balaji Mohan's film, Siddharth also has Shaitan Ka Bachcha, Takkar, Indian 2, and Mahasamudram in the pipeline.

He is also said to be in talks with director Rathindran Prasad for a new film. Rathindran Prasad has directed an episode Inmai featuring Siddharth and Parvathy in Navarasa, the director's Idhu Vedhallam Sollum Kadhai and Bhoomika are also waiting to hit the screens.