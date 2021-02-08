Siddhu Jonnalagadda turns busy as a hero

In the movie industry, no one knows when success knocks the doors. Some get instant fame, for many, it comes unexpectedly. Siddhu Jonnalagadda is one such celebrity who suddenly found success when the industry locked down.
The coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown came as a blessing to this young actor as his OTT releases brought him popularity. Producers are chasing him to sign up.
Siddhu Jonnalagadda celebrates his birthday today.
He has multiple projects on the sets. A new film ‘Dallas Lo Desi Dongalu’ was also recently announced. It will be entirely shot in the USA.