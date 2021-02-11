Sidharth Bharathan starts his next, 'Chathuram'

Filmmaker and actor Sidharth Bharathan has started the shooting of his new project titled Chathuram (Square).
Produced under the banner of Greenwich Entertainments and Yellove Bird Productions, Chathuram has Swasika Vijay, Roshan Mathew, Alancier Lay Lopez and Santhy Balachandran in the lead roles.
Sidharth Bharathan and Vinoy Thomas are the writers. Pradeesh Verma is the cinematographer. Prashanth Pillai is the music director.
Sidharth Bharathan, who is the son of legendary filmmaker Bharathan and actress KPAC Lalitha, has earlier directed Nidra, Chandrettan Evideya and Varnyathil Ashanka. He has also directed Djinn, which is in the post production stage.