Sidharth Malhotra begins shoot for 'Thank God'

Sidharth took to Twitter to share the announcement. "Excited for this new journey. #ThankGod for it. Shoot begins today," he wrote along with photos of the team, including director Indra Kumar.

Mumbai, Jan 21 (IANS) Actor Sidharth Malhotra has started shooting for his upcoming film Thank God here on Thursday.

Thank God, which also stars Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, is pitched as a slice of life comedy with a message.

Ajay is expected to join the team later though he tweeted: "Lights. Camera. Action. The shoot for #ThankGod begins today in Mumbai!"

Rakul is also missing in the mahurat shot photo. Still, she tweeted: "#ThankGod shoot begins today !! Super thrilled to bring to all of you this slice of life comedy. Trust me we will have you in splits."

--IANS

