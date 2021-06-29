Sidharth Malhotra is back on sets

Mumbai, June 29 (IANS) Actor Sidharth Malhotra returned to a film set in the city after a couple of months on Monday, and will resume the shoot of his upcoming film "Thank God" in July.

"It's been a long wait and I have been looking forward to getting back to the hustle-bustle of film shoots. Elated to shoot again and see the happy and creative flow of energy that was truly missed," Sidharth said.