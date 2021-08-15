Sidharth Malhotra shares picture of Captain Vikram Batra's hand-written letter

Taking to Instagram, Sidharth posted a picture from his recent visit to the National War Memorial in New Delhi, wherein he along with the team of the film 'Shershaah' paid homage to Vikram Batra, who laid down his life in the service of the nation while recapturing Indian territories from Pakistani intruders during the Kargil War in 1999.Alongside the image, Sidharth wrote: "Paid my respects to Captain Vikram Batra and all other Fauji heroes in Delhi."Sidharth also shared a picture of one of the letters written by Vikram Batra to his family while he was at war."The warmth and fondness with which he writes to his loved ones... while at war! That's the extraordinary mettle a soldier is made of. When I read this letter... I could see Vikram in front of my eyes! Smiling, as he writes... with bombs dropping in the background. Like he found a quiet corner to take time out. But when he'll go back to work, it's lethal... he's going to fight for his country... until his last breath. But there isn't just one Vikram. In Kargil alone, we lost 527 Vikrams. They lived life - Yeh Dil Maange More! Let's fill our hearts with pride as we remember every sainik today. JAI HIND. Happy 75th Independence Day," he added.Sidharth is being lauded for depicting the story of Vikram Batra's bravery in the film 'Shershaah'. (ANI)