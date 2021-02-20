Sidharth Malhotra-starrer 'Shershaah' in theatres on July 2

Mumbai, Feb 20 (IANS) The Sidharth Malhotra-starrer war drama Shershaah will release in theatres on July 2, the actor announced on Saturday.

"The untold true story of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) is all set to unravel on the big screens. #Shershaah Coming to theatres near you on 2nd July, 2021. See you at the movies!" the actor wrote on Instagram.