Sidharth Malhotra-starrer 'Shershaah' to release digitally on August 12

The film is Amazon Prime Video's ninth direct-to-service Bollywood offering following "Gulabo Sitabo", "Shakuntala Devi", "Chhalaang", "Coolie No. 1", "Durgamati", "Hello Charlie", "Sherni" and the upcoming "Toofaan".

Mumbai, July 15 (IANS) The war drama "Shershaah" has been confirmed for an OTT release on August 12, ahead of Independence Day. The film stars Sidharth Malhotra as Kargil war hero and Param Vir Chakra recipient, Captain Vikram Batra.

"'Shershaah' is the true story of a war hero whose indomitable spirit and bravery brought victory to our nation. His sacrifices are invaluable and his life is an inspiration for generations to come. 'Shershaah' is our homage to the valour of our soldiers, and I hope every viewer's heart swells with pride watching this film," said filmmaker Karan Johar.

Directed by Vishnu Varadhan and jointly produced by Johar's Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment, "Shershaah" also stars Kiara Advani, Shiv Panditt, Raj Arjun, Pranay Pachauri, Himmanshu Ashok Malhotra, Nikitin Dheer, Ankita Goraya, Anil Charanjeett, Sahil Vaid, Shataf Figar and Pawan Chopra.

"We knew 'Shershaah' would be a special film from the minute the Batra family approached Sidharth Malhotra and us to tell the story of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC)," said Apoorva Mehta, CEO, Dharma Productions.

"We are certain that this film will be a moving experience for our customers and a jubilant ode to braveheart Kargil war hero, Captain Vikram Batra (PVC), and the unmatched valour of our armed forces," said Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video.

"The story of Captain Vikram Batra's (PVC) bravery and valour will reach the worldwide audience it deserves," said Shabbir Boxwala of Kaash Entertainment.

