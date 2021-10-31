Sidharth Malhotra wants to try his hand at stand-up comedy

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 31 (ANI): After seeing Karan Johar, Raftaar, and Sunny Leone attempting stand up comedy in the second season of 'One Mic Stand', actor Sidharth Malhotra has expressed his desire to try his hand at the same.

On Sunday, Sidharth took to Instagram and uploaded a video, in which he can be seen saying that he also wants to be a part of the show.Reacting to Sidharth's video, filmmaker Karan Johar commented, "You must do season 3."A fan wrote, "Please please do it. We all want to see you doing comedy."Another one commented, "It would be fun."Meanwhile, on the film front, Sidharth, who is basking in the success of 'Shershaah', will next be seen in 'Mission Majnu'. (ANI)