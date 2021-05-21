Sidharth Shukla: Both TV and OTT have their share of challenges

Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) Television actor Sidharth Shukla is set to step into the world of the web soon, with "Broken But Beautiful 3".

Sidharth agrees that OTT is the new thing now, but both small screen and the digital platform come with their share of challenges.

"I know the whole world is hooked to the web platforms, and I feel it is the new medium now. The OTT consumption, especially since the last year, has tremendously increased. People are consuming different things, and actors are willing to experiment more with content on the web space," Sidharth said.