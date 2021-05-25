Sidharth Shukla has had 'many similar experiences' as his 'Broken But Beautiful 3' character

Mumbai, May 25 (IANS) Actor Sidharth Shukla's character Agastya in the upcoming web series "Broken But Beautiful 3" is a complicated man stuck between love and everything that comes with it. It is a character, the actor says, he could relate to on a personal level.

"As an actor, there are some who look towards method acting. For me, I could relate to Agastya and I feel life is all about experiences. It's those experiences that make you. I have had many similar experiences and hence I reflected to mine and I performed," said Sidharth.