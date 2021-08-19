Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill to appear on 'Dance Deewane 3'

It will be interesting to watch the most loved couples replicating the famous romance king Shah Rukh Khan and diva Madhuri Dixit's 'Aur paas' scene from the movie 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai'.

Mumbai, Aug 19 (IANS) Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill a.k.a. 'SidNaaz' will be seen as special guests on dance reality show 'Dance Deewane 3'.

On looking at their romantic act, Madhuri Dixit inquisitively asks, "Aapko kaisa ladka chaiye Shehnaaz?" (what kind of guy are you looking for Shehnaaz?) to which she shyly responds, "Ye jo mere paas baitha hai iske jaisa hi" (same like the one sitting next to me) pointing towards Sidharth Shukla.

Second-generation contestants Piyush Gurbhele and Rupesh Soni will dedicate their performance to Sidharth Shukla and woo Shehnaaz with their adorable performance on 'Main Deewana'.

Adding to the excitement will be a 'panipuri' eating competition between Piyush and Sidharth Shukla. Piyush will win the challenge and get the chance to dance with Shehnaaz while teasing Sidharth. This will lead Sidharth to go on stage to bring back Shehnaaz - a true 'SidNaaz' moment.

'Dance Deewane 3' airs on COLORS.

